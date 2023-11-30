Setback for Kerala govt as SC quashes reappointment of Kannur VC Gopinath Ravindran

The Supreme Court on Thursday, November 30, set aside the reappointment of Gopinathan Ravindran as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Kannur University in Kerala, stating that the “unwarranted interference” by the Kerala government had vitiated the appointment process. The division bench also observed that the Kerala Governor, who is the Chancellor of Universities, “abdicated or surrendered the statutory powers” for the VC’s reappointment.

The observations were made after taking into consideration a press statement from the Raj Bhavan, which stated that the reappointment process was initiated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister R Bindu. The bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was setting aside a Kerala High Court order upholding Gopinath’s reappointment.