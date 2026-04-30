Sensationalised snakebite coverage fuelling panic in Kerala: SARPA’s Jose Louies

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Over the last few years, snakebite deaths in Kerala have been dipping, with 34 deaths in 2024-25 reduced to 18 the next year. But this April, there were six deaths reported in as many days. What changed?

In Kerala, there have been snakebite incidents earlier and people were treated, most survived and some, unfortunately, have died. This is not something that’s never happened. What’s different this time is the heat. Temperature plays a major role here because you have to understand that snakes are cold-blooded animals that prefer darker, cooler places. I’ve been dealing with snakes for 20-25 years – I can tell you that when the surrounding temperatures are high, snakes search for places to hide. Houses became the best place for them. They started to stay indoors for longer and human-snake interactions started increasing. That’s what happened in almost all the recent cases of deaths.

So the only differentiator this year is heat?

Heat is the only unusual thing – but we really don’t yet know how it impacted the snakes. Maybe it had changed their lifecycle. Usually, hatchlings come just before the rains because monsoon is when they get a lot of food. But it may be due to the warmer temperatures, they’ve started laying eggs a little earlier.

Is Kerala prepared to deal with snakebite incidents?

I work across the country, I’ve seen the response mechanisms, the infrastructure, the ability and empathy of doctors. I would say Kerala is the state which is best prepared to deal with snakebite. The Forest Department is ready to deal with live animals and the Health Department is ready to deal with patients.

If at all you feel you’ve been bitten by a snake – and you don’t need to see the snake or the classic two fang mark with blood which is imprinted in our imagination – go to the hospital. The longer you delay, the riskier it is. And in Kerala, there is no antivenom shortage. Clinically, if you reach a hospital on time, snakebite victims can be saved. But if you panic, your chances of survival reduce significantly. In Kerala, the biggest problem is the fear factor that has been created.

Why is there so much fear?

People are panicking and it’s not just the natural spike in sightings because of the rise in temperature. They are sending us photographs of their backyard saying we saw a snake there. It is unnecessary panic. Snakebite is a medical emergency which can be successfully treated in Kerala. We have proven that it can be managed.

You should be panicking if there is no antivenom, treatment methods or if the average hospital distance is 100 km away and there’s no infrastructure to reach it. But here, we have almost all the necessary infrastructure in place and among the best doctors available throughout the state. Taluk-level hospitals also have antivenom and good doctors. So there’s no need to panic.

As primates, we human beings have an imprinted fear of snakes. That fear is now being amplified by TV channels and social media influencers. This sensationalising of snakebite is creating panic and works absolutely against the first principle of snakebite treatment, which is to not panic.

I can guarantee that after May 4 (when poll results are announced) there will be no snakebite news in Kerala. Added to this is the problem of misidentification. For instance, the wolf snake, which is non-venomous and very common, looks like a krait – and 99.9% of people can’t tell the difference. So that also creates panic.