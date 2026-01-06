Senior IUML leader and former Kerala minister V K Ebrahimkunju passes away

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former Kerala minister V K Ebrahimkunju passed away at a private hospital in Ernakulam on Tuesday, January 6. The 73-year-old leader was undergoing treatment for his age-related illness as per reports. Earlier, he had undergone treatment for multiple myeloma, heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

Ebrahimkunju, a native of Aluva in Ernakulam district was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016. He became a minister for the first time in 2005 after PK Kunhalikutty resigned following allegations of involvement in the ice cream parlour sex scandal.

In 2005, during the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government, Ebrahimkunju served as the Minister for Industries and Social Welfare. Later, in 2011, under the Oommen Chandy ministry, he held the position of Minister for Public Works.

He is survived by his wife, Nadeera, sons, VE Abbas, VE Anoob and Abdul Gafoor.

Born on May 20, 1952, at Kongorppilly near Aluva, Ebrahimkunju entered politics through the student organisation of the Muslim League, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and later worked with the Muslim Youth League.

He entered the legislature in 2001, representing the Mattancherry constituency in Ernakulam. Later, he was elected as an MLA for four consecutive Assembly elections from Mattancherry in 2006 and Kalamassery constituency in Ernakulam from 2011 to 2021.

In 2020, he faced a setback in his political career when he was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau over corruption charges in the construction of the decommissioned Palarivattom flyover bridge.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences and said Ebrahimkunju was the voice of the Muslim League in central Kerala. The Chief Minister also recalled Ebrahimkunju’s active involvement in the trade union movement in the state.

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister AK Antony, expressed condolences and said, Ebrahimkunju was one of the popular leaders in central Kerala. “He is a leader who is approachable to the people all the time. No one who approached him ever had to leave with disappointment,” Antony told the media.

Panakkad Shihab Thangal, Indian Islamic scholar and the community leader, remembered him for his contributions as a minister of public works. “As a public work minister, he made immense contributions to Kerala. He showed genuine interest in bringing infrastructure across Kerala without considering politics,” he added.