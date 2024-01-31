Security enhanced for judge who awarded death penalty to 14 PFI activists in Kerala

A day after a lower court in Kerala sentenced to death 14 persons who were convicted for the 2021 murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan, the security for the judge was beefed up due to threats

The verdict was announced by Mavelikkara Additional session court judge Sreedevi VG On Tuesday, January 30. All the convicts are members of the now banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). Following the verdict, the judge came under attack on social media and her security was strengthened after that.

Five Kerala Police personnel, under an officer, have been posted at her residence.

Ranjith Sreenivasan, a practicing advocate at the Alappuzha Bar Association, and state secretary of BJP's OBC Morcha was the party's candidate for the Alappuzha Assembly constituency in 2021.

The gruesome incident occurred on December 19, 2021, when PFI members barged into his residence in Alappuzha and hacked him to death in the presence of his wife and mother.