Scorching heat in Kerala, weather alerts issued in 12 districts

Kerala continues to reel under an intense heat wave, with authorities issuing temperature alerts across the state, barring the high-range districts of Idukki and Wayanad.

The soaring temperatures have raised concerns over public health, prompting officials to urge residents to take adequate precautions, particularly during daytime hours.

Palakkad remains the hottest district, with the mercury expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius.

The district had already recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius on the previous day, marking the highest temperature in the state so far this season.

Weather authorities caution that the heat is likely to persist, with little immediate relief in sight.

Kollam is also bracing for high temperatures, with forecasts indicating a rise up to 39 degrees Celsius.

Several other districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, are expected to experience temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram may see temperatures climb to around 36 degrees Celsius.

Health officials have warned of an increased risk of sunstroke and dehydration amid the prevailing conditions.

People have been strongly advised to limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours and ensure adequate hydration.

Wearing light, loose-fitting clothing and avoiding direct exposure to sunlight are among the key recommendations issued by authorities.

The prolonged spell of high temperatures has begun to impact daily life, particularly for those engaged in outdoor work.

With the heat index rising steadily, vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions are at greater risk.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have reiterated the importance of public awareness and preventive measures.

As Kerala navigates this period of extreme heat, adherence to safety advisories will be crucial in mitigating health risks and ensuring public well-being.

Meanwhile, pranksters are also out sharing unverified temperature alerts, and this forced the authorities to come out against such warnings and asked them to rely only on authorised reports.

With a series of holidays soon after the April 9 polling day, many families are heading to the hilly districts to get away from the heat.