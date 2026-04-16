Scorching heat, gas shortage push Kerala's power demand to record high

Kerala is witnessing an unprecedented surge in electricity consumption as an intense heat wave, coupled with a shortage of cooking gas, is driving households and small businesses to rely more on electric appliances.

Consequent to this, the state recorded a peak power demand of 6,012 MW on Tuesday evening, the highest ever, surpassing Monday’s 5,933 MW.

Total daily consumption also touched a monthly high of 112.52 million units.

Of this, a substantial 87.42 million units were sourced from outside the state, underlining Kerala’s growing dependence on external supply.

In contrast, in state generation, including hydel power, contributed only 25.09 million units.

Meanwhile, with the consumption continuing to surge, the Kerala State Electricity Board is in a state of flux and confused about the way forward.

The spike in demand is being attributed not just to the sweltering heat but also to shifting cooking patterns.

In Kerala, induction cookers are widely used, and with an ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders, many households have turned to electric stoves.

The trend is even more visible among wayside eateries and tea stalls, a common sight across the state, many of which have temporarily abandoned cooking gas in favour of electric alternatives.

Even as power consumption rises, the heat shows no signs of easing.

On Vishu day (Wednesday), large parts of the state continued to reel under extreme temperatures, with 12 districts placed under high temperature alerts.

Palakkad recorded a scorching 40 degrees Celsius for the second time this season.

Kollam saw temperatures rise to 38 degrees Celsius, while Kannur and Kottayam crossed 37 degrees Celsius.

Adding to the discomfort, the ultraviolet index has reached dangerous levels at four monitoring stations, raising concerns about prolonged exposure.

Health authorities have reported an increase in heat-related ailments, including dehydration, fatigue and sunburn.

With both temperature and power demand climbing in tandem, the state faces a challenging period ahead, balancing supply constraints with rising consumption driven by both climate and necessity.