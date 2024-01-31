‘Science and politics cannot be separate’: Tech historian Jahnavi Phalkey speaks to TNM

A minute later, Jahnavi Phalkey would have left the building to visit the site of exhibitions, thrown open in Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram, for the Global Science Festival Kerala. But graciously, she agreed to a short interview, letting the organisers know that she would take “15 minutes more”. Keeping time should not be a problem for Jahnavi, the historian who not only wrapped up an entire presentation of the Science Gallery Bengaluru in five minutes, but also answered all the questions of the jury in the remaining seven, for the Falling Walls science summit in 2021. Little surprise that she came out as one of the winners of the Berlin summit.

She assured us that she never tires of speaking about the Science Gallery Bengaluru, part of an international network of galleries meant to bring scholars and artists together to create public engagement around research. Jahnavi, with her Ph.D. in the history of science and technology, and years of lectureship experience at the King’s College London, became the founding directory of the gallery in January 2018. She has written a book called Atomic State: Big Science in Twentieth-Century India on nuclear science research in the country as well as directed a documentary called Cyclotron about the world’s oldest functional particle accelerator.

“The idea [of the galleries] took shape at the Trinity College in Dublin about 16 years ago. Bengaluru is the second global location to sign up to the network. The other galleries are located on university campuses and are exhibition galleries, but Bengaluru is an outlier,” she added with a laugh. It is independent, and not located on any university campus.



Watch: Jahnavi at the Falling Walls summit Berlin in 2021