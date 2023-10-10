SC stays Kerala HC order disqualifying Mohammed Faizal as Lakshadweep MP

Sibal further added that this was a fight between two political parties, the NCP and the Congress. While Faizal belongs to the NCP, all the witnesses are Congress workers. "The sessions judge found that there are no independent witnesses," Sibal said.

Sibal further said that Faizal's constituency Lakshadweep should not be allowed to go unrepresented. The apex court, while staying the conviction further sought a response from the Lakshadweep administration and the complainant.

In January, a sessions court in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti sentenced Faizal for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of the late Union Minister PM Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Following this, Faizal was suspended from Lok Sabha on January 25.

The sessions court sentenced Faizal to rigorous imprisonment for ten years. In March, the High Court suspended his conviction and sentence in the case. Then the complainant and the Lakshwadeep administration approached the apex court.