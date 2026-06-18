Satheesan’s first budget involves balancing challenges between welfare and debt

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Kerala’s political and financial history is set to witness an unusual moment when Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan presents his maiden Budget in the Assembly on Friday, a moment that carries the weight of a long-awaited political journey rather than just another financial statement.

Satheesan, who has never held a ministerial post before, will now occupy the Finance Minister’s chair as Chief Minister, presenting the state’s 79th Budget at a time when Kerala is battling severe financial constraints, including a public debt estimated at around Rs 5 lakh crore.

For Satheesan, the moment marks the closing of a political circle that remained incomplete for over a decade.

In 2011, when the United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power under Oommen Chandy, many in Congress expected Satheesan to find a place in the Cabinet.

He was widely seen as one of the party’s strongest performers in the Assembly and had built a reputation as a sharp legislator and policy voice.

However, despite being considered a key asset for the UDF, Satheesan was left out of the Chandy Cabinet, a decision that surprised many within the party.

The leader who had been one of the mainstays of the UDF benches since entering the Assembly in 2001 was forced to wait.

The irony was not lost on Satheesan himself.

After leading the UDF to a stunning victory last month, when he visited Chandy’s residence, he recalled that he had always wished to be a member of Chandy’s Cabinet, a dream that never materialised.

But politics offered a different route.

After the Congress faced a major setback in 2021, Satheesan was appointed Leader of Opposition.

His aggressive style, organisational restructuring and sustained attacks on the Left government helped revive the UDF, eventually paving the way for its return to power.

Though he enters the Finance Department without previous ministerial experience, Satheesan is not considered a newcomer to economic affairs.

A legislator known for his command over policy issues, he has often been regarded as someone who understands finance and governance deeply.

The biggest challenge before him will be balancing welfare expectations with fiscal realities.

With Kerala facing mounting debt pressures and limited financial space, all eyes are on whether Satheesan can craft a Budget that provides relief to people while creating a new growth pathway.

The Budget will also carry symbolic importance.

A leader denied a Cabinet berth in 2011 will now present the state’s financial roadmap, turning a missed opportunity into what many see as political destiny fulfilled.