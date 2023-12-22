Sanju Samson’s century clinches South Africa series for India, Kerala celebrates
In the third One Day International (ODI) and series-decider match between India and South Africa on Friday, December 21, India set a challenging target of 297, courtesy of Sanju Samson's first ODI century and Rinku Singh’s spectacular finish to the innings. India won the match by 78 runs.
Sanju Samson knocked 108 off 114 balls after coming in third to bat, when India was wobbling at 49/2. People of Kerala, including the Chief Minister, celebrated Sanju’s century, the first by a cricketer from the state in international cricket. “Congratulations to Sanju Samson who gave a brilliant performance for the country with his first century in One Day International cricket. It is for the first time that a Malayali player scores a century for India in international cricket. It is a proud moment for Kerala. I hope Sanju conquers a lot more in his career," CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Sanju's century was celebrated on social media by fans and followers who had for long been resentful of his exclusion from the national team for years, after the 29-year-old made his debut in 2015. He was also not part of the recent ODI World Cup.
Veteran cricket commentator Harhsa Bhogle joined a number of others celebrating Sanju's century on X (formerly Twitter). "Sanju Samson at the batting number that is his," he wrote. Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said, "Had Sanju Samson got a blazing 100 in 80 balls, you would have said well done Sanju! But that he came into bat in the 5th over & got his 100 in the 44th over & played to the team needs, seemingly against his nature, my admiration for Samson has grown considerably today! (sic)"
Sanju's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals as well as its white-ball skipper Jos Butler were also quick to share their joy in his feat. Rajasthan Royals tweeted their appreciation in Malayalam: "Adipoli chettan" (Awesome, bro).
On Friday, South African skipper Aiden Markram had hoped for an early breakthrough by opting to bowl first. India’s opening batsman and debutant Rajat Patidar showed promise with an aggressive start but his innings was cut short at 22. B Sai Sudharsan, Patidar's opening partner, fell prey to Beuran Hendricks in the eighth over, leaving India at 49/2 at the end of the first powerplay. The responsibility then fell on the shoulders of skipper Lokesh Rahul and the in-form Sanju Samson to steady the ship. The duo meticulously rebuilt the innings, showcasing a partnership that added 52 runs.
Wiaan Mulder managed to break this crucial stand, dismissing Rahul for 21 in the 19th over. Tilak Varma, the young batter, initially struggled to find his rhythm, causing a dip in the run rate. However, a stunning turnaround began with the entrance of Sanju Samson, who combined forces with Tilak Varma to script a brilliant 116-run partnership for the third wicket. With boundaries becoming scarce, Varma eventually found his groove before falling for 52.
Sanju Samson's previous career high of 86 came in a 2022 home game against South Africa, but his inability to score in the three figures over 15 games frequently hurt his possibilities when it came to being picked. With a well-timed knock to seize the initiative in the pivotal series finale, Sanju ended that drought.
(With IANS inputs)