Sanju Samson’s century clinches South Africa series for India, Kerala celebrates

In the third One Day International (ODI) and series-decider match between India and South Africa on Friday, December 21, India set a challenging target of 297, courtesy of Sanju Samson's first ODI century and Rinku Singh’s spectacular finish to the innings. India won the match by 78 runs.

Sanju Samson knocked 108 off 114 balls after coming in third to bat, when India was wobbling at 49/2. People of Kerala, including the Chief Minister, celebrated Sanju’s century, the first by a cricketer from the state in international cricket. “Congratulations to Sanju Samson who gave a brilliant performance for the country with his first century in One Day International cricket. It is for the first time that a Malayali player scores a century for India in international cricket. It is a proud moment for Kerala. I hope Sanju conquers a lot more in his career," CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Sanju's century was celebrated on social media by fans and followers who had for long been resentful of his exclusion from the national team for years, after the 29-year-old made his debut in 2015. He was also not part of the recent ODI World Cup.