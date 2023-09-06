Sanatana Dharma remarks: Kerala MLA calls Udhayanidhi ‘foolish’

Kerala Left Democratic Front MLA KB Ganesh Kumar has lashed out against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma. Ganesh, who is the leader of Kerala Congress (B), while speaking at a public function on Tuesday evening, September 5, said that the statement of Udhayanidhi was “foolish.” He said that no religion or belief should be criticised.

Ganesh, who is a former minister in Kerala and a four-term MLA from Pathanapuram Assembly constituency in Kollam district, said that Udhayanidhi is a person who has not come up from the ground level.

The former minister said that Udhayanidhi had come up the political ladder only because of his family links represented by his father, MK Stalin and grandfather, Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He said that the statement on Sanatana Dharma made by the Minister is also due to his lack of political experience.

Interestingly, Ganesh has also reached the top place in politics due to his father, the late R Balakrishna Pillai, one of the founding leaders of Kerala Congress and a towering personality who has been a minister several times.