Sajitha Madathil’s Podcast Opera is an ode to the woman who refuses to be invisible

When the performance begins, the character discusses her podcast and why she started one at this age. “The 60s are the second 30s, aren’t they? So we are still young, and this is the start of a new chapter, not the end of the good ones,” she says.

The protagonist then opens a small box, inside which, she says, rests her favourite pet. The moment you think she might pull out a floofy cat or a cuddly puppy from it, she simply slides the box open. “It is the wind. Wind is air, and air is breath. Come, meet my pet, the one who gives me life,” she smiles. And then, an old Ilayaraja melody plays in the background.

Sajitha’s protagonist is as quirky as she is melancholic, embodying a fullness long flattened by the male gaze across stage, screen, and literature.

“I have studied women’s lives across timelines in Kerala, and I feel that now, women are at the cusp of a reckoning. There is a gym I go to these days, and I was expecting myself to be the only older woman there. But there are so many others like me. It was a learning for me too, and it helped me change the way I approach my own ageing. I wanted Podcast Opera to encapsulate the sense of renewal I have been experiencing,” Sajitha says.

She explains that she expanded the thought in collaboration with Emil Madhavi, who co-wrote the script and directed the play.