Sabarimala row: KC Venugopal challenges CM Vijayan to clarify stand on women’s entry

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The Sabarimala women’s entry issue has once again taken centre stage, with K.C. Venugopal, Congress general secretary and MP, launching a sharp attack on the state government and challenging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to clarify his position.

Addressing the state conference of the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha in Kochi, Venugopal criticised the state government over what he termed as “evasive tactics” in the Supreme Court on the sensitive issue.

He alleged that despite repeated opportunities, the state government had failed to take a clear stand before the apex court on whether it supports or opposes the entry of women of all age groups into the temple.

The Congress leader questioned why the Chief Minister, who had apologised when a prominent actor was distressed, had not apologised for hurting religious sentiments and traditions.

Venugopal also asked why cases registered against devotees during the Sabarimala protests had not been withdrawn and why those affected had not been compensated.

Referring to past affidavits, he said the 2016 government had effectively continued the stand taken by the 2007 government led by V.S. Achuthanandan without revisiting it.

He further alleged that the current stance of seeking the opinion of religious scholars and leaving the matter to the Supreme Court amounted to an attempt to evade responsibility.

Venugopal also criticised the argument that the state could bring in legislation on the issue, noting that the government had not expressed a firm position before the court.

Reiterating the Congress party’s stand, Venugopal said it does not support women’s entry in a manner that overrides temple customs and traditions, and that such practices should not be equated with broader questions of gender equality.

He challenged the Chief Minister to state a clear “yes” or “no” on the issue, asserting that people expect a direct answer. Failing that, he warned, those who undermine traditions and hurt devotees’ sentiments would be judged by the people.

Venugopal has thrown a challenge to CM Vijayan, as this is going to be a major discussion point in the Assembly polls.

The voting will be held on April 9, and counting is scheduled for May 4.