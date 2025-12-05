Sabarimala gold theft case: Pinarayi Vijayan says CPI(M) won’t protect anyone

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will not protect anyone found responsible for the alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala. He was addressing the media in Ernakulam on Friday, December 5.

The alleged misappropriation involves 475 grams of gold (around 56 sovereigns) from the dwarapalaka sculptures and the lintel and side frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

The Chief Minister said he cannot speak more on the issue as it is under the consideration of the court and the investigation is ongoing.

A special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, had earlier arrested Padmakumar, former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Padmakumar is a member of the Pathanamthitta district committee of the CPI(M) and a former MLA. In addition to Padmakumar, the SIT has also arrested former TDB president N Vasu, TDB official Murari Babu, and Sudheesh Kumar, a former employee of the Board, apart from Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the case.

Addressing a query, the Chief mInister said K Jayakymar’s appointment as TDB president was the government’s decision, and it received public acceptance as well. “Earlier, he used to serve at Sabarimala. So, we expect that he will be able to handle it efficiently,” CM said.

A senior IAS officer, Dr B Ashok, has filed a petition to the Thiruvananthapuram Principal District Court seeking the disqualification of Jayakumar, who was appointed on November 14, amid the gold misappropriation controversy, when the previous president's term was over.

The petition argues that Jayakumar, who continues to serve as Director of the Institute of Management in Government (IMG), a government institution, draws a government salary and is therefore legally barred from holding the post of TDB president as it violates government rules regarding dual posts.

The court admitted the plea and issued notices to Jayakumar and senior government officials to appear on January 15, 2026, marking a decisive turn in an already contentious appointment.

Jayakumar said he intends to resign from IMG soon, stressing that it is an autonomous body and asserting that he is not drawing any salary from the Devaswom Board. “I am not receiving salary from the Devaswom board. The government will appoint a new Director to IMG soon. Currently I am holding a temporary post and will leave once a new person is appointed,” he said,

Answering a question on the LDF government’s third term and his prospects as Chief Minister, Pinarayi said, “people will decide about the government and the party will decide about my candidacy.”



With inputs