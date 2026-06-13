Sabarimala gold scam row: Devaswom Special Pleader K.B. Pradeep resigns

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Devaswom Special Government Pleader K.B. Pradeep, whose appointment had created a major embarrassment for the V.D. Satheesan-led UDF government, resigned on Saturday.

The resignation came after Chief Minister sought his removal amid criticism over appointing the lawyer of a company linked to the Sabarimala gold theft case to handle crucial Devaswom matters.

Pradeep’s appointment as Special Government Pleader for the Devaswom Department in the Kerala High Court had triggered a political storm, with opposition parties questioning the propriety of giving a key legal position to a lawyer who had represented Smart Creations, a Chennai-based company under scrutiny in the Sabarimala gold scam case.

The controversy intensified as the government had created the post of Special Government Pleader, a position that did not exist earlier, with critics alleging that the post was created specifically for Pradeep.

Until now, the Devaswom Department had only a Senior Government Pleader.

Smart Creations had come under the scanner of investigators in connection with the alleged theft of gold from the Sabarimala temple’s gold-plated structures.

The company was linked to the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, with allegations that panels removed from the shrine were taken to its facility, where the gold was separated and allegedly diverted for other works.

Pradeep had earlier appeared before the media defending Smart Creations, arguing that there was no wrongdoing and that the company did not have the technical facility to add gold over an already gold-plated surface.

Devaswom Minister K. Muraleedharan’s defence of the appointment added to the controversy.

His remark that “someone who knows the weaknesses of the accused can be useful” drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, which said the statement appeared to justify appointing a lawyer associated with the defence side to represent the government.

Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the way things are going in the new administration, saying that the appointment of Pradeep "explains everything".

The resignation is the second controversy to hit the new UDF government over appointments.

Earlier, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph’s brother-in-law had resigned from his personal staff following criticism over his appointment.