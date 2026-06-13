Sabarimala gold scam accused Murari Babu dies while on bail

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Travancore Devaswom Board's former Administrative Officer and Sabarimala gold scam second accused Murari Babu died at a private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer, here on Saturday.

Murari Babu was under investigation in connection with the alleged theft of gold-plated panels from the Sabarimala temple’s door frames and 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) sculptures.

A native of Perunna in Changanassery, ge died at Amrita Hospital after being diagnosed with cancer.

The funeral will be held at his residence in Perunna at 3 pm on Saturday.

The Special Investigation Team had been probing allegations that gold-plated panels removed from Sabarimala were allegedly misappropriated.

Murari Babu, who was suspended from service after being named an accused, had claimed during questioning that the recording of the gold panels as copper was based on a letter from the temple priest.

Born into a financially modest family, Murari Babu joined the police as a constable in 1994 but quit before completing training.

He later joined the Travancore Devaswom Board in 1997 and rose through the ranks, serving at major temples including Ettumanoor, Vaikom, and Thirunakkara.

The Vigilance wing had alleged that Murari Babu accumulated assets worth crores during his tenure in the TDB despite holding a low-level post.

Investigators had also looked into the construction of a luxury house at his ancestral property in Changanassery.

Several other controversies had also surrounded his tenure.

Vigilance had probed alleged irregularities in elephant contracts during major temple festivals and cases involving missing gold and silver articles from temple premises.

He had also faced allegations over the handling of a fire incident at the Ettumanoor temple and the fixing of gold-plated ornaments without approval.

Despite a High Court directive against posting employees facing allegations in sensitive positions like Sabarimala, Murari Babu was later appointed Administrative Officer there.

The Vigilance had also found that he allegedly communicated with a private company regarding gold-plating work on the Dwarapalaka sculptures without informing the Devaswom Board.

His death came at a time when investigations and legal proceedings in the Sabarimala gold-related cases are still continuing.