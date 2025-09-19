Sabarimala gold row: Uproar in Kerala Assembly, Cong stages walkout

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala Assembly on Friday turned stormy after the Congress-led UDF's attempt to raise the Sabarimala gold plating controversy through an adjournment motion was blocked by the Speaker, prompting a dramatic walkout.

The controversy centres on reports that the gold covering on the sanctum sanctorum’s idol had been removed without authorisation and that nearly four kilograms of the plating were found missing.

Citing the “deep anguish of devotees,” the Opposition pressed for an urgent debate.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer rejected the motion, ruling that the matter is already before the Kerala High Court. “Since the issue is sub judice, the House cannot take it up,” he said.

Incidentally, on Wednesday, the Kerala High Court raised serious concerns over discrepancies in the weight of gold plates used in the sanctum (Sannidhanam) of the Sabarimala temple and ordered a detailed probe into what it termed a “strange and worrying” matter.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the court questioned how the plates, which weighed 42 kg when taken in 2019 for gold plating work, showed a shortage of four kg on being returned.

Following the Speaker's refusal to take up the motion to be placed for discussion, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan shot back that similar motions had been allowed in the past despite court proceedings.

“The government is hiding behind procedure to avoid accountability,” he alleged.

Minister of Excise, M.B. Rajesh, accused the Opposition of trying to stir unrest among Ayyappa devotees. “This is nothing but frustration. They are deliberately dragging in a matter under court consideration to create a commotion,” he said.

Undeterred, the Opposition charged the government with “continuing neglect” of Sabarimala and insisted the issue warranted a full debate.

Congress veteran Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan had submitted the notice, which was turned down, leading the Opposition benches to stage a walkout.

Minister P. Rajeeve later ridiculed the move, pointing out that the High Court will take up the case again on September 30.

“Had the Opposition forced a debate today, they would have walked out looking even more ridiculous than in the past three days,” he said.

The missing gold plating at Sabarimala has already fuelled disquiet among devotees and sparked political sparring outside the House as well, with the government under pressure to reassure the public about the security of temple assets.