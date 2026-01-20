Sabarimala gold heist: ED raids 21 locations across Kerala, TN and Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, January 20, intensified its probe into the alleged money laundering angle of the Sabarimala gold robbery case, launching coordinated raids at 21 locations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In all, the SIT has by now arrested 13 people, all of whom are in judicial custody.

The searches come even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT), functioning under the supervision of the Kerala High Court, continues its parallel criminal investigation into the alleged siphoning of gold from the hill shrine.

The ED teams began searches at the residences of key accused, including first accused Unnikrishnan Potti, CPI(M) leaders Murari Babu, A.Padmakumar, and N.Vasu, as well as at the premises of Bellary-based gold trader Govardhan and establishments linked to Pankaj Bhandari, CEO of Chennai-based Smart Creations, who is alleged to have assisted in melting and disposing of the gold plates.

Searches also commenced at the Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Raids were reported from Unnikrishnan Potti’s residences in Kilimanoor near Thiruvananthapuram and Srirampura in Bengaluru, Murari Babu’s house in Kottayam, N. Vasu’s residence in Petta, and A. Padmakumar’s house in Aranmula.

ED sources said no search has yet been conducted at the residence of Tantri Kantarar Rajeevar.

The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), akin to a police FIR, to probe alleged laundering of proceeds from the crime.

Investigators are examining the source of funds, the movement of money, and possible concealment of assets.

Officials said property attachment proceedings could follow if disproportionate assets are detected.

The probe is being supervised by Rakesh Kumar, Additional Director of the ED’s Kochi unit.

Meanwhile, the SIT on Tuesday has been asked by the Kerala High Court to conduct its probe at the Sabarimala temple, aiming to establish the conspiracy and modus operandi behind the alleged gold removal.

Based on scientific findings, detailed evidence collection is underway inside and around the sanctum.

The SIT is set to meet scientists from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, who had examined the gold plates and found marked differences between those installed in 1998 and later-plated layers.

Incidentally, this sudden ED action takes place hours before the 16th and final session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly is slated to begin with the customary address of Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar.