Sabarimala gold case: Why tantri’s bail has sparked a political storm in Kerala

The bail granted to Kandararu Rajeevaru in the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case has intensified political tensions in Kerala, with the Congress-led Opposition and the BJP mounting a coordinated attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government both inside and outside the Assembly.

The case relates to the alleged misappropriation of gold offered to the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple, including gold from temple ornaments and offerings. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe irregularities in the handling and accounting of gold associated with temple artefacts. Rajeevaru was arrested on January 9 in connection with two vigilance cases linked to the alleged misappropriation.

What did the court say while granting bail?

While granting bail on February 18, the vigilance court in Kollam observed that there was “not even an iota of evidence” to establish any positive involvement of the tantri in the alleged irregularities.

The court noted that the investigating agency had not produced any prima facie material linking Rajeevaru to the alleged conspiracy. It said the SIT had failed to establish material connecting him to the misappropriation charges, leading to the grant of bail.

Rajeevaru, who belongs to the Thazhamon family traditionally associated with priestly duties at Sabarimala, had spent over a month in judicial custody before securing bail.

Why is the Opposition targeting the government?

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan questioned the basis of the arrest, citing the court’s observations.

“The court granted bail to the tantri observing that there was not even an ‘iota of evidence’ against him. The SIT owes us an explanation regarding that. The tantri does not need any special protection, but the court order suggests that he was not even given the protection available to an ordinary citizen,” Satheesan said.

He alleged that when the tantri was arrested, CPI(M) leaders and party social media handles projected it as a “credit” of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, but were now silent following the bail order.

Satheesan further claimed that the focus of the probe shifted to the tantri at a time when allegations had surfaced against former and current ministers, putting the CPI(M) “in the dock.” The Opposition has continued its boycott of the Assembly, demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan and an end to alleged pressure from the Chief Minister’s Office on the SIT.

In the Assembly, senior MLA K Babu initiated protests in Satheesan’s absence, with Opposition members entering the well of the House and raising slogans. They later announced non-cooperation and boycotted the proceedings over the issue.

What is the BJP’s stand?

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the arrest was meant to “rescue” former Devaswom Minister and CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran and to “divert media attention.”

“After the tantri’s arrest, there is no word about the former minister or the present one. The Chief Minister is shielding them,” he alleged.

Senior BJP leader PS Sreedharan Pillai claimed that the tantri was jailed for opposing the alleged violation of temple traditions during the 2018 Sabarimala controversy over the entry of young women and described the arrest as an act of “revenge.”

How has the government responded?

Law Minister P Rajeeve rejected the allegations in the Assembly, stating that the probe was under High Court supervision and that the government had no role in the investigation.

“The government’s stand is very clear. We have no say in the matter and we do not see any probe report. The SIT is directly submitting its report to the High Court in a sealed cover,” he said, adding that the Opposition’s criticism was effectively directed against the judiciary.

Despite repeated disruptions, the Speaker continued with Question Hour and rushed through other business, including referring bills to subject committees. With protests expected to continue, nine bills, including the Appropriation Bill, are likely to be passed after guillotining the remaining proceedings.

Why is the issue politically sensitive?

Rajeevaru is regarded as a spiritual figure by lakhs of devotees and had served as tantri during the turbulent 2018 festival season following the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of young women into Sabarimala.