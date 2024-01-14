RTI reply shows Kerala lost Rs 200 crore to cyber fraudsters in 2023

According to the data sourced from National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the total number of financial cybercrime fraud cases in Kerala in 2023 was more than twice the number in 2022. While there were 20,569 cases in 2023, the number was 9,518 in 2022.

The total sum of money lost over the last few years has also hit a new record in 2023. In 2023, a whopping Rs 200.92 crore was swindled by online scammers from Kerala. In 2020, the amount was Rs 10,000, and in 2021 it was Rs 10.74 lakh. In 2022, the figure stood at Rs 48.23 lakh. The data for the amount recovered, however, is not available for all the years.