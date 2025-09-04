RTI battle brings 2023 police assault on Youth Congress leader back into spotlight

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 2023 case of police brutality against a Youth Congress leader has reignited outrage in Kerala after the victim secured video footage of the assault through a Right to Information (RTI) appeal.

The footage shows BS Sujith, Chovannur Youth Congress mandalam president, being dragged shirtless into the Kunnamkulam police station under Thrissur city police limits on April 5, 2023. Once inside, four policemen can be seen slapping and thrashing him as he cried in pain.

“It was an officer named Sandeep who first slapped my face. After that, I faced hearing loss. After that slap, they took me to the first floor and thrashed me badly,” Sujith alleged.

According to Sujith, the assault followed after he questioned officers who were intimidating some youngsters near the roadside.

“I saw a police officer shouting at some youngsters, and I questioned that. There was an altercation, and then they forcefully took me to the station,” he said.

The police, however, booked Sujith for drunken misconduct and obstructing duty. But a medical examination ordered by the Chavakkad magistrate’s court confirmed he had not consumed alcohol, leading to his bail.

Sujith alleged that the assault was worse than what can be seen in the CCTV footage.

“In the CCTV footage, it is seen only that the assault happened on the ground floor. They took me to the top floor and assaulted me very badly—that is not in the CCTV visuals,” he said.

Accessing the video itself was a long struggle. He said that despite multiple requests, the police denied him the CCTV visuals.

“They did not give the CCTV footage at first. I got the footage only after repeated complaints to the Right to Information Commissioner,” Sujith explained.

He also claimed police targeted him further after the case.

“After this case, they included me in the rowdy list. My fight is not yet over until all four of them are dismissed,” he said.

The release of the visuals has prompted a sharp reaction from Congress leaders. Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala demanded immediate action against the officers. Youth Congress members held a protest march in Thrissur seeking the dismissal of the police officers.

“Who gave the police the authority to beat up a young man so savagely, in a manner that numbs human conscience? Such brutal officers must not be tolerated in the force—they should be dismissed immediately,” Chennithala said.

He added that police stations must remain accountable to public institutions.

“Police stations are not Nazi detention camps to crush political opponents, but service centres meant for the people,” he remarked.