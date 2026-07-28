RSS condemns TG Mohandas' comments on protesters, says he isn’t an RSS official

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has officially distanced itself from political commentator T G Mohandas following widespread outrage over his remarks targeting student protesters demanding accountability in the NEET paper leak case.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 28, RSS Dakshin Keralam Prant Sah Karyavah K B Sreekumar said Mohandas' comments reflected his personal views and did not represent the organisation.

"Shri T.G. Mohandas's comments on the recent protest are his personal thoughts. He is not an RSS official at any level. RSS doesn't agree with his views and such views should be condemned in the strongest possible manner," the statement said.

Mohandas, a former head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Intellectual Cell in Kerala and a political commentator associated with the RSS, stoked a major controversy through a series of videos uploaded on the YouTube channel Pathrika. In the videos, he expressed that he would have shot dead the protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and made derogatory remarks about women participating in the demonstrations organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The protests, which lasted 36 days, demanded accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak and culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a video uploaded on July 26, Mohandas described how he would respond if he were in charge of handling the protest.

"I will impose a curfew in that area. I will announce for the crowd to disperse three times. Then I will shoot. People will scatter and run. Some may die and some may suffer injuries. Within four hours the situation will be calm. The bodies will be collected and taken to hospitals," he said.

In another video, Mohandas claimed that if the police withdrew from the protest site, rapes would occur and went on to make deeply derogatory remarks about women protesters, alleging that some "like rape" and would not file complaints if such crimes occurred.

In a separate video uploaded on July 24, Mohandas appeared to justify police violence against student protesters. He claimed police personnel had the right to conceal their name badges and alleged, without evidence, that students were wearing police uniforms during the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

"Police beat them inside the barricade and outside the barricade; the police were also beaten up," he said.

Mohandas, who has a significant following in Kerala as a political commentator, has faced widespread criticism over the remarks, with many demanding his arrest.

The Congress condemned his statements as "vile" and accused the RSS of fostering a culture of violence and misogyny.

"The statement made by Mohandas is proof of the RSS's disgusting, violent and misogynistic mindset. The RSS has always provided shelter to such people. Throwing the country into the fire of hatred and violence has been the RSS's history, which this country will never tolerate. There should be immediate action against such frustrated and hateful people," the party said.