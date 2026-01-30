RRTS impractical, a waste of money: Metroman Sreedharan slams Kerala project

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Noted technocrat E. Sreedharan on Friday launched a stinging attack on the Kerala government’s newly-announced Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, calling it impractical, technically flawed and a sheer waste of public money, in an apparent rebuttal to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks a day earlier.

Sreedharan said the RRTS proposal had no real utility for Kerala and was inferior even to a semi-high-speed rail project.

“Someone has misled the government. This is nothing but an attempt to throw dust in the public’s eyes,” he said, adding that mere announcements would not translate into viable projects.

He argued that the RRTS could realistically be implemented only on the Thiruvananthapuram–Chengannur stretch, and extending it beyond that would require reducing train speeds, defeating the very purpose of the system.

“If speed has to be cut, what is the point of such a project?” he asked.

Referring to the abandoned high-speed rail proposal, Sreedharan said he had personally discussed the project with the Chief Minister earlier.

While CM Vijayan had expressed satisfaction and even deputed officials, the State government later hesitated to formally approach the Centre.

“The Left government itself had taken the initiative earlier. Why this sudden shift now?” he asked.

Sreedharan also pointed out that while the State’s assistance was not required for surveys, government support was crucial for land acquisition, without which no rail project could move forward.

He said the shift from high-speed rail to RRTS reflected technical failure and lack of clarity in policy thinking.

His comments came a day after CM Vijayan, speaking at the Loka Kerala Sabha, said the Railway Ministry had denied approval for Kerala’s proposed high-speed rail corridor, forcing the State to explore alternatives such as RRTS.

Vijayan also took a swipe at Sreedharan, linking the delay to his proximity to “power centres at the Centre” and recalling his BJP affiliation and Assembly election candidature.

Incidentally on January 23, Sreedharan said the Centre has decided to move ahead with an alternative high-speed rail corridor for Kerala.

The proposed 430-km corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, with Sreedharan as chief consultant.

Covering the distance in about three hours and 15 minutes, the line will have 22 stations and connect all three major airports.

Designed to minimise land acquisition through elevated and tunnel sections, the project’s DPR is expected within nine months.