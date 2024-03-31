Row erupts after Kerala’s LDF leaders appear on Karnataka BJP-JD(S) candidate's poster

A poster allegedly circulated by a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate in Karnataka has led to a political slugfest in Kerala as it features two leaders from the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The purported poster of National Democratic Front (NDA) candidate CN Manjunath features Kerala’s Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty and Tiruvalla MLA Mathew T Thomas, both leaders from the Janata Dal (Secular) in Kerala, where it is an ally of the LDF.

While Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty dismissed the poster as fake, opposition leader and Congress leader VD Satheesan told the media that a JD(S) youth leader from Karnataka had confirmed that the poster was used for campaigning on social media.

Krishnankutty said he would file a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) against the misuse of his photo on the poster. Speaking to Mathrubhumi News, his secretary showed a similar poster without the pictures of Krishnankutty and Mathew T Thomas and said the original poster was altered to include the faces of the two leaders.