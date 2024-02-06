In Karnataka’s Mandya, JD(S) is Hindutva’s force multiplier

As we approached Keragodu, a village around 12 kms off the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the number of saffron flags lining the road increased sharply. This is the village where a huge row broke out on January 27 when a saffron flag at a public spot was replaced with the national tricolour. Keragodu is now witnessing unprecedented activity: round the clock police watch, top politicians making multiple visits, and constant media spotlight. Traditionally, these parts have seen political contests on caste lines, but there is a visible shift in that now. The Hindutva ideology is breaking fresh ground and is being amplified by the BJP’s new ally, Janata Dal (Secular)’s ground network.