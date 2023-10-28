Right wing handles give communal spin to a student protest in a bus in Kerala

A video of a group of burqa clad students in Kerala shouting at a woman passenger in a bus has been shared by many right wing handles with false captions. “Muslim women passengers say they will not allow women in buses without burqas. Now, Hindus have to cover their head to travel by public transport. Surprisingly, this incident is not covered by the news media. God’s own country is now Allah's own country,” said one tweet.

Another one said, “Just a bunch of young Hijabi women heckling a middle aged Hindu woman and asking her to get off the bus. Location: Kerala, God's own country. You decide, which GOD?”

However, in reality, the videos of the incident which took place in Kerala’s Kasaragod district was with regard to a protest by students of a women’s college against private buses for not stopping at the bus stop in front of their college. The woman in blue saree, who can be seen in the video, was a passenger in the bus and she reportedly got into an argument with the students for delaying the bus.