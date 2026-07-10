Reports allege Rs 12 crore election fund irregularities in Kerala BJP, party denies claims

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The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing allegations of large-scale misappropriation of election funds meant for the 2026 Assembly election campaign. According to multiple reports, the party’s national leadership intervened after it emerged that nearly Rs 12 crore in campaign funds could not be accounted for. The allegations have reportedly been levelled against three state office-bearers, though the Kerala BJP has denied any financial irregularities.

Following these allegations, the BJP national leadership has reportedly directed the Kerala unit to initiate an internal organisational inquiry. As per reports , the irregularities involve expenditure on hiring helicopters and vehicles for election campaigning, as well as spending on social media advertisements.

After the elections, several district units and candidates reportedly complained that they had received inadequate funds for campaigns.

Yet another allegation is that, although the national leadership had reportedly supplied party flags to all state units, some leaders in Kerala procured flags through a private agency instead. It has been alleged that this resulted in large commissions being paid.

According to a MediaOne report, an old photograph of a BJP worker associated with one of the office-bearers facing the allegations began circulating on social media after the reports emerged, putting the party on the defensive. The image shows the worker taking a selfie with a bag containing bundles of cash.

Responding to the reports on July 9, Thursday, BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar denied any wrongdoing, stating that “no financial irregularities of any kind were found in the party in connection with the Assembly elections.” He said the party had completed audits at the national, state, district, and constituency levels within days of the elections.

In a press note, Chandrasekhar said disciplinary action at different levels was a normal part of the functioning of a democratic political party. “As an internal matter of the party, this does not affect the public or the media. We have the leadership and cadres capable of resolving such issues accurately. The party has decided to take legal action against those who fabricate and spread such fake news,” the statement said.

In the 2026 Kerala Assembly election, the BJP won three Assembly seats for the first time in the state’s history. Rajeev Chandrasekhar won Nemom, V Muraleedharan won Kazhakkoottam, and BB Gopakumar won Chathannoor.