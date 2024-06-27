Reporter TV Editor-in-Chief MV Nikesh Kumar quits journalism to enter politics

MV Nikesh Kumar, Editor-in-Chief of Reporter TV, has announced he is quitting journalism to enter politics.

"I was born into a politically active household and was very involved in student politics. I chose journalism because it allowed me to engage in politics more effectively. Politics has always been a part of me," Kumar stated while relinquishing his duties at the channel.

“I consider this stepping down as a technicality. I have spent the majority of my career in the newsroom, but now I want to be with the public,” he added.

Nikesh is the son of former minister and Communist Marxist Party veteran leader MV Raghavan. In the 2016 assembly elections, he contested from the Azhikode constituency as an LDF candidate on a CPI(M) ticket but was defeated by KM Shaji of the IUML. Despite this setback, Nikesh continued his career in journalism. However, this time, he has announced a clear shift to active politics.

Nikesh Kumar began his media career at Asianet News and later joined Indiavision as an executive editor at the age of 30. He has been in journalism for the last 28 years. Reporter TV was launched under his leadership in 2011, gaining significant impact in the news industry.

Reports suggest that Nikesh Kumar is likely to be included in the CPI(M) Kannur district committee as a special invitee. A decision on this regard is expected at the next state committee meeting.

Nikesh, who hails from Barnassery of Kannur, was a CPI(M) member for a long time.