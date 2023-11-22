Renowned Malayalam writer P Valsala passes away at 85

Award-winning Malayalam writer P Valsala passed away on the night of Tuesday, November 21, at age 85. She was admitted to the KMCT Medical College, Mukkam, with age-related ailments. According to reports, the cause of her death was cardiac arrest. Valsala was a teacher-cum-writer, who has bagged several accolades, including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, and Muttathu Varkey Award.

Valsala was born in August 1938 and was widely known for her unique writing style. She wrote nearly 25 short story collections and 17 novels in her career, with the more prominent of her works being Nellu, Nizhalurangunna Vazhikal, Agneyam, and Venal, and Nizhalurangunna Vazhikal won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and in 2021.