Rajmohan Unnithan lashes out at Cong leaders who attended murder accused’s son’s wedding

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rajmohan Unnithan on Saturday, May 11, came down heavily on the local party leaders who attended the wedding reception of the son of an accused in the infamous Periya double murder case. The wedding was of the son of N Balakrishnan, the 13th accused in the murder of Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh. Balakrishnan is the former Periya local secretary of the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M), and is among the few who received bail in the case out of the 24 accused.

On May 8, the Congress party removed Periya’s mandalam president Pramod Periya from the position after he attended the wedding function. Pramod has since alleged that he was targeted due to personal enmity. He claimed that other Congress leaders had also attended the wedding reception, but no action was taken against them.

In a Facebook post, Rajmohan Unnithan said the Congress leaders who attended the wedding did not deserve forgiveness, asking how he could believe that this “alliance (between the Congress and the CPI-M in Kasaragod)” did not work against him in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Rajmohan is the Congress party’s candidate from Kasaragod constituency. “There is no forgiveness for those who hurt the souls of martyrs,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sarath Lal and Kripesh were allegedly hacked to death by the CPI(M) members in Kasaragod in 2019.