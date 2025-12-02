Raihanath, wife of journalist Siddique Kappan, to contest Kerala local body polls

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Raihanath Kappan, known for her long-standing campaign to secure the release of her husband, journalist Siddique Kappan, is set to contest in the upcoming local body elections in Kerala as an independent candidate. Siddique Kappan, a native of Malappuram, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in October 2020 while on his way to report on the Hathras gang-rape and murder case. He was granted bail on December 23, 2022, after a prolonged legal battle.
Speaking to TNM, Raihanath said that the exposure she gained during the fight for her husband’s release motivated her to enter politics and serve the public.
“Over two to two-and-a-half years, I travelled and met many people for Kappan’s release and related matters. This experience gave me exposure and made me realise that I am capable of doing things. So, I decided to contest the election. I hope to receive support from everyone,” she said.
Raihanath is contesting from her own constituency, Ward 16 of the Kannamangalam panchayat, a UDF-ruled panchayat in Vengara, Malappuram district. She has been campaigning in the panchayat for more than a week appealing people to vote for her Umbrella symbol.
Raihanath’s campaign
According to Raihanath, she has received a warm welcome from the residents of the ward. “People know me well because I was actively involved in Kappan’s case, so I don’t need to introduce myself,” she said. “It’s not about whether I win or lose — that decision lies with the people. My purpose is simply to contest the election. My intention is not to make anyone fail. During the toughest period of our lives, everyone stood with us,” she added.
Speaking about her family’s support, she said both Kappan and their children encouraged her to contest.
If elected, she said her focus would be on improving the lives of palliative care patients.
“I used to work as a volunteer in palliative care, so if I win the election, my first priority will be to help those who are both alone and ill. I have always wanted to support them. If given the opportunity, I will take action to improve their quality of life,” she said.
The local body elections are scheduled to be held in two phases, on December 9 and 11.