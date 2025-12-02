Raihanath, wife of journalist Siddique Kappan, to contest Kerala local body polls

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Raihanath Kappan, known for her long-standing campaign to secure the release of her husband, journalist Siddique Kappan, is set to contest in the upcoming local body elections in Kerala as an independent candidate. Siddique Kappan, a native of Malappuram, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in October 2020 while on his way to report on the Hathras gang-rape and murder case. He was granted bail on December 23, 2022, after a prolonged legal battle.

Speaking to TNM, Raihanath said that the exposure she gained during the fight for her husband’s release motivated her to enter politics and serve the public.

“Over two to two-and-a-half years, I travelled and met many people for Kappan’s release and related matters. This experience gave me exposure and made me realise that I am capable of doing things. So, I decided to contest the election. I hope to receive support from everyone,” she said.

Raihanath is contesting from her own constituency, Ward 16 of the Kannamangalam panchayat, a UDF-ruled panchayat in Vengara, Malappuram district. She has been campaigning in the panchayat for more than a week appealing people to vote for her Umbrella symbol.