Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to families of 4 deceased students at CUSAT stampede

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, November 25, expressed shock over the death of four students in a stampede during a college fest at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), and urged the Kerala government to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

In a post on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala, said, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic stampede incident at CUSAT in Kochi that has claimed the lives of four students and left many injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured, and I urge the government of Kerala to provide them with the best medical care."

Rahul’s remarks came after at least four students died while 46 others were left injured in a stampede during a musical concert organised as part of the Tech Fest at CUSAT on Saturday evening. The deceased students have been identified as Athul Thampi from Koothattukulam, Ann Rifta from North Paravur, Sarah Thomas from Thamarassery and Albin Joseph from Palakkad.Of the 46 injured, the condition of 10 are reported to be critical. The injured are undergoing treatment at the state-run Medical College and Hospital at Kalamassery.