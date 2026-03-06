Rahul Gandhi invokes ideals of Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru at centenary event

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the ideals of truth, non-violence and compassion espoused by Mahatma Gandhi and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru remain deeply embedded in India's constitutional values, while inaugurating the centenary celebration of their historic meeting at Asramam Maidan in Kollam.

Addressing a large gathering, Rahul Gandhi said it was an honour to participate in an event commemorating the meeting of "two giants Guruji and Gandhiji".

Reflecting on the historic encounter, he said he often wondered what the scene might have been when the two leaders met a century ago.

"They would probably have met in a very simple place, not a huge house filled with wealth or luxury," he said, adding that the discussion between the two towering personalities would most likely have revolved around a single theme, truth and non-violence.

"When giants meet, they remain humble. But when small-minded people meet, there is often arrogance and show," Rahul Gandhi remarked, drawing a contrast between the moral stature of the two leaders and contemporary public life.

He said the values advocated by Sree Narayana Guru are reflected in the Constitution of India.

"Many people say the Constitution is just a book adopted after Independence. But when I read about Guruji’s teachings, I realised that the same ideas are present in the Constitution, respect for the weak and protection of those in the lower strata of society," he said.

Narrating an anecdote from the Guru's life, Rahul Gandhi said that when mangoes were stolen from the ashram, the police caught the thieves and treated them harshly.

"Guruji said he would not return to the ashram if violence was used against them. He believed there must have been a reason why they stole and that they should be corrected, not beaten," he said, calling it a powerful example of compassion and forgiveness.

Drawing a parallel with India's freedom struggle, Rahul Gandhi said the British Empire had immense force but lacked moral power.

"The British Empire had force but not power. Gandhiji had no force, but he had truth, and that was real power," he said.

He added that India's present political contest also reflects a similar contrast.

"On one side there is truth and non-violence, while the other side may have power but can never possess the values of Gandhiji," he said.

The Congress leader said both Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru stood firmly against hatred and violence.

"It is easy to place flowers before a statue, but the real challenge is whether we are prepared to follow their ideology," he said.

Leaders from various political and social organisations attended the function marking the historic meeting that symbolised the convergence of India's freedom movement with Kerala's powerful social reform tradition.