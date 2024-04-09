Rahul Gandhi and Annie Raja, allies fighting BJP nationally, are rivals in Kerala

Unmindful of the blistering heat of 11 o’clock on an April morning in Kerala, a few elderly men take their place on a sidewalk in Mandayapuram of Kalpetta, the municipal town headquartering Wayanad. The men, with their choice of garments – white shirts, mundus, Nehru caps bearing the national flag – have chosen to exhibit their loyalty to the Congress party, on the day that campaigns for the upcoming general election were to peak. A few metres away, the sounds of trumpets and slogans turn progressively loud. The men raise the placards they have been holding in anticipation, and suddenly, painted pictures of Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad’s Member of Parliament, are everywhere. A cacophony of celebratory sounds emanate from the road as he finally passes.



“Of course Rahul Gandhi will win, people are voting for democracy. Even supporters of the CPI(M) – Congress’s main rival in the state – will stand with the Congress, just for upholding democracy,” says an autorickshaw driver in Kalpetta, after two big rallies passed through the town on the morning of April 3. That is the day that two rival fronts in Kerala – the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) filed nominations for their candidates in Wayanad.

Rahul is re-contesting Wayanad, much to the chagrin of the Left, which has joined forces with the Congress in the rest of India to fight “the fascist rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party” that has been in power for 10 years now.