Rahul Easwar arrested for revealing survivor’s identity in Kerala MLA rape case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Men's rights activist and TV commentator Rahul Easwar was taken into custody in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 30, for allegedly defaming and disclosing the identity of the woman who has accused Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of rape and coercing her into terminating a pregnancy. His arrest was officially recorded late on November 30 after several hours of questioning.

Rahul Easwar was taken for the medical check up on Sunday night and will be produced before court on December 1, Monday.

Police said Rahul Easwar has been booked under provisions related to insulting a woman’s dignity, along with a charge of sexual harassment under Section 75 (3) of BNS.

The case stems from a complaint filed earlier with the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police, in which the survivor stated that Easwar and KPCC general secretary Sandeep Varier repeatedly targeted her on social and traditional media, questioned her integrity and hinted at her identity, leaving her traumatised.

According to police, four people including Pathanamthitta Mahila Congress district general secretary Ranjitha Pulickal, advocate Deepa Joseph, KPCC general secretary Sandeep Varier and activist Rahul Easwar, have been booked for insulting the survivor and sharing details online that could identify her.

The accused face charges under Sections 43 and 66 of the IT Act and Sections 72 (disclosure of identity of victim) and 79 (insult modesty of a woman) of the BNS.

In a parallel development, officers probing the sexual assault case against Mamkootathil conducted a search at his Palakkad flat on Sunday, though the MLA has not yet been traced.

The Kerala Police has issued a strong warning that action will be taken against anyone circulating information about the survivor. District police chiefs have been instructed to enforce the directive, and officers said digital devices used to spread such content will be seized.