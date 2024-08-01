Rahul and Priyanka reach landslide-hit Chooramala in Wayanad, take stock of situation

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Wayanad’s Chooramala, one of the worst hit regions by the catastrophic landslides, on Thursday.

Congress leaders, aided by rescue teams and paramilitary forces, are visiting multiple locations of the landslide-hit region to take stock of the damages and devastation.

Chooramala, a small town near Meppadi of Wayanad is an idyllic and picturesque location with tea plantations on one side and a river on the other side, but it turned into a valley of death and destruction after landslides hit it hard on July 30.

Rahul and Priyanka will also visit three relief camps in Meppadi and meet the affected families. They are expected to extend a “healing touch” to the victims and also express solidarity with them, in such times of difficulty and despair.

They will visit three relief camps operating at Govt Higher Secondary School, St Joseph UP School, and Dr Moopen’s Medical College in Wayanad's Meppadi.

Notably, Rahul and Priyanka were scheduled to visit Wayanad on Wednesday but their schedule was put off because of adverse weather situations and incessant rains.

“Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land,” Rahul wrote on X earlier.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has been an MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he got elected from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad constituencies but he chose the former over the latter. Priyanka Gandhi is likely to contest polls from Wayanad, whenever elections happen.