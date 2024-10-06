PV Anvar launches DMK movement: Promises caste census and new district

PV Anvar, a rebel MLA from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala's Nilambur, officially launched his 'social movement' called the Democratic Movement of Kerala on Sunday, October 6, in Manjeri of Malappuram district.

People inclined to different political parties including the ruling party of Kerala Communist Party of India (Marxist), Muslim League and Congress participated in the event. The supporters donned flags and scarfs resembling the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Anvar had written a letter expressing his interest in joining the Dravidian party. Two DMK leaders confirmed the development to TNM- party’s Tamil Nadu spokesperson TKS Elangovan and Kerala state secretary AR Murugesan.

Before reaching the venue, Anvar spoke to the media in broken Tamil,alleging that the police deliberately stopped the vehicles of the supporters who were travelling to the venue. “They are trying to stop us in whatever way they can,” he said. Anvar alleged that the Kerala police visited the homes of the state office bearers of the DMK party and questioned them about their involvement in gold smuggling.

Speaking during the event, Anvar stated he visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin not to start a political party but to seek blessings for the movement. Firing salvos at the Kerala government, he said, “I visited Stalin because DMK is the most secular democratic party in India. I learnt that one person from CPI(M) went to meet Stalin and asked him to issue a statement against me stating that the party had ditched me.”

Heaping praises on DMK and Stalin, Anvar said while DMK took the seat from CPI to contest against BJP candidate K Annamalai in Coimbatore for the Lok Sabha elections. Without naming Pinarayi Vijayan, he claimed that the Kerala Chief Minister paved the way for BJP’s victory in Thrissur. “There is a nexus between BJP and CPIM in the upcoming by-elections. BJP will secure the Palakkad seat with the help of CPI(M) and in Chelakkara BJP will vote for CPIM,” he added.

Anvar also said that it was ADGP Ajith Kumar who deliberately stoked controversy during Thrissur Pooram. “I highlighted the disruptions during Thrissur Pooram, which led to the victory of BJP in the lok sabha seat. But the CM is not ready to take any action against the ADGP.

The movement's manifesto was presented during the launch, highlighting many similarities to the DMK, with an emphasis on social, economic, and political justice, self-respect, and federalism. Stressing that the Malabar region has been neglected for a long time, the manifesto has sought a new district in addition to the 14 districts in Kerala. The manifesto also seeks caste census, vote for migrant residents, implementation of a women’s reservation bill, reduction in school hours, agriculture budget, farm tourism among other things. It opposes the Union government’s fiscal policies that erode federalism such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) and One Nation One Election.