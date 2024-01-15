'Public interest or publicity interest': Kerala HC to VD Satheesan on plea against K-Fon

Satheesan, in his petition, had alleged that the project and all contracts arising from it were divided among proxies of the people controlling the government. He claimed that all the tenders involved in the project have been awarded to a single beneficiary company which is closely connected with persons in power.

Satheesan also said the said company has allegedly re-routed the work and financial benefits to another company which is associated with the same person in power. Inside and outside the Assembly, Satheesan said that the project cost of K-Fon was pegged at Rs 1,028 crore and after the tender process was over, it was hiked to Rs 1,531 crore.

Satheesan then alleged that "there is a cartel in Kerala that has the blessings of CM Vijayan which gets all such deals, and surprisingly these are companies which have no prior experience also." He has all along been alleging that all ‘roads’ of corrupt dealings finally leads to one firm -- Presadio Technologies, in which close family members of CM Vijayan are involved.