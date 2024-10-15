Protests erupt in Kannur after ADM Naveen Babu's death

The death of Naveen Babu, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kannur, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Pallikunnu on Tuesday, October 15 morning has blown up into controversy with political parties demanding action against PP Divya, president of the district panchayat belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

It is alleged that Naveen Babu, who is close to retirement and was transferred to Pathanamthitta district, died by suicide after Divya reportedly made allegations of corruption against him during a farewell meeting. According to media reports her insinuations were related to issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump.

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have held PP Divya as responsible for Babu’s death, demanding immediate action. On Wednesday, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers marched to the Kannur district Panchayat Office, demanding Divya’s resignation. Activists of Yuva Morcha also burned an effigy of Divya during the demonstration.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan alleged that Naveen Babu took the extreme step after Divya attended Babu’s farewell event, to which she was not invited, and insulted him publicly. He also alleged that Divya had a personal vendetta against the ADM and that her actions led to his tragic death. “This is a shocking incident, amounting to murder… He took this extreme step after she crashed his farewell event and humiliated him to seek personal revenge. This has shaken the conscience of Kerala,” Satheesan said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran alleged that Divya abetted Babu's suicide. “Naveen Babu was an honest officer. I met him several times during his tenure in Kannur, and there were no complaints against him. Why did she attend the event when she wasn’t invited? What was her motive?” Sudhakaran asked. He also demanded that Divya be booked for abetting suicide, alleging that she insinuated he had accepted a bribe.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, while expressing shock at Babu’s death, described him as a dedicated and honest officer. Rajan confirmed that he had sought a preliminary report from the District Collector and assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

Media reports quoting a petrol pump owner said Naveen Babu had sought a bribe of Rs one lakh for the NOC and was given Rs 98,500.