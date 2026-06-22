Protest erupts at Pathanamthitta Global Worship Centre over alleged abuse of inmates

A tense situation prevailed outside the Elohim Global Worship Centre in Omalloor, Pathanamthitta, on Sunday, June 21, following a protest by BJP activists demanding the arrest of pastor Binu Vazhamuttom over allegations of child abuse.

As devotees gathered for a prayer meeting, BJP activists prevented them from entering the hall. The devotees however maintained that they had the right to hold religious services and argued that any allegations against individuals should be addressed through the legal process rather than by obstructing prayer gatherings.

In view of the announced protest and the possibility of unrest, police deployed a strong security contingent at the venue from the morning.

The confrontation intensified as both groups raised slogans outside the centre, creating a tense atmosphere in the area. Police personnel eventually stepped in and escorted the worshippers into the prayer hall to ensure the service could proceed.

The controversy stems from a complaint lodged by a 17-year-old boy from Kattappana in Idukki, who informed the Child Protection Unit that he had been subjected to physical assault and forced labour while staying at the institution in Pathanamthitta. Following the complaint, Kattappana police registered a case.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) also conducted an inquiry into allegations of abuse at the institution and found indications that more inmates may have been subjected to exploitation and abuse.

Police had registered a case against the institution’s manager Reji and staff members Sijo and Benny under various provisions, including those related to physical assault, wrongful confinement, child labour and violations of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Pathanamthitta CWC chairperson Leena Subash had said that the inquiry had uncovered serious irregularities.

“They were keeping people here illegally. There were three children here. One mother and her infant child were found in a bad situation and were rescued. We have also come to know that another woman and child had been staying here. They also need to be traced. A 17-year-old whom we rescued had injuries on his body. They have given statements that they were assaulted, forced to do labour and were not paid anything,” she said.

Chenneerkkara grama panchayat president Kochu Mol Koshi said statements collected from inmates pointed to a pattern of abuse at the facility.

“When we went there, there were 21 inmates in the old-age home. Among them, two were taken daily for work at the pastor’s house. Inmates have stated that they were assaulted. All the elderly women there told us that those boys were being beaten. The woman who was doing all the cleaning work there had an infant child. She was not even allowed to take care of the baby and was forced to work full time,” she said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the allegations, while child welfare officials are examining whether more inmates were subjected to abuse or exploitation at the institution.