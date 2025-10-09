Priyanka Gandhi slams Union govt for not waiving loans of Wayanad landslide victims

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Congress general secretary and Member of Parliament from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday criticised the Union government for its refusal to waive loans of individuals affected by the devastating Wayanad landslides of 2024.

In a social media post, she wrote: “The Central government’s refusal to waive the loans of those affected by the devastating Wayanad landslides of 2024 is shocking. Especially while the loans of certain large business houses are waived without hesitation. These loans represent the lives of people who have endured unimaginable pain for no fault of theirs… The Hon’ble Kerala High Court has observed—when people have most needed help, the Union Government has failed them. I couldn’t agree more."

Her remarks come amid strong observations by the Kerala High Court, which on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Union government’s handling of disaster relief.

The July 30, 2024, landslides had devastated four villages, leaving over 200 dead, hundreds injured, and 32 still missing.

During proceedings, a Division Bench criticised the Centre for “bureaucratic babble” and a lack of willingness to act, stating: “Please tell the Union Government it has failed the people of Kerala… If you are unwilling, have the courage to say it. Who are you trying to fool?”

The Bench emphasised the need for transparency, noting that while some state-run banks had waived loans, several Union-controlled banks had not.

The Court asked for a list of banks and financial institutions under the Union’s control and indicated it would implead them, issuing notices while temporarily staying recovery actions.

“We will give them the opportunity to seek a modification of this interim order after filing a counter-affidavit, where they will say whether or not they will waive or not the entire loan,” the Bench added.

The combined attention of political leaders and the judiciary highlights growing public scrutiny of government disaster management policies, particularly regarding timely financial relief for affected communities. Priyanka Gandhi’s post reflects broader frustrations with perceived inconsistencies in loan waivers and the need for urgent government action.

