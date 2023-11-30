Prithviraj’s survival adventure Aadujeevitham gets a release date

Aadujeevitham, director Blessy’s much-awaited Malayalam film starring Prithviraj, is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 10, 2024. The makers of the film shared a one-minute video clip making the announcement on Thursday, November 30. The film is an adaptation of the novel Aadujeevitham, translated to English as The Goat Life, by award-winning author Benyamin. The book, which is novel based on the real-life experiences of a Kerala man named Najeeb Mohammed. The Malayalam book won the Kerala Literary Academy Award for Benyamin in 2009, while its English translation appeared in the long list of Man Asian Literary Prize 2012 and in the short list of the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2013.

Touted as “the greatest survival adventure ever”, the trailer of the film suggests that the film will be about the story of a man leaving his home and wife and reaching a workplace in the Gulf. After being ill-treated, he is let to live among goats. Visuals of the desert, of the pain and suffering of men trying to escape, are hard-hitting. Amala Paul also plays a prominent role in the film.