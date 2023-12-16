Prakash Raj thanks Kerala for keeping god away from politics

Interrupting the volley of praises showered on him on a stage in Thiruvananthapuram, renowned actor Prakash Raj won a loud round of applause with his first line, “My darling Kerala, it is always a joy to be here, for the warmth, for the love, for the beliefs you have, and especially for being the God’s Own Country, you keep god away from politics.” The actor was speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of Kerala on Friday, December 15.

Veteran Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi who won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival also appreciated Kerala for giving him the accolade despite “the fact that sometimes we differ in political views”. Zanussi’s earlier visits to Kerala were marked by his differences with Communist leaders like the late PG Govinda Pillai. “Politics has its place in our lives but art is beyond or maybe above politics,” he said to another round of applause from the audience.

Zanussi stressed, in his acceptance speech, about the human values he tries to bring up in his films, such as ‘goodness, beauty and truth’. Touching on the risks of technological advances, of Artificial Intelligence which could either save or destroy humanity, Zanussi said that he hoped Dostoevsky (the iconic Russian author) was right when he said that beauty will save the world.