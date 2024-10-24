PP Divya tells court comments on ADM Naveen Babu were meant as advice, not accusations

Former Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya, who was booked for abetting the suicide of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, stated in the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court on Thursday, October 24, that her speech was intended to address corruption and was not meant to abet the ADM's suicide. Divya made these remarks during her anticipatory bail hearing in connection with the case.

The counsel argued that Divya was extended an informal invite to the function by the District Collector Arun K Vijayan, who had denied the claim. It was the Deputy Collector who asked her to speak during the function, the counsel added. Viswan further argued that if Naveen Babu felt wronged by the corruption allegations, he could have either reached out to Divya or filed a formal complaint.

“Divya’s speech at the event was intended to raise awareness against corruption and not provoke ADM Naveen Babu to take his own life. The comments were made with a positive intent, advising the ADM rather than accusing him,” he added.

During the hearing, Divya also mentioned having received two complaints against the ADM. However, one of the complainants, Gangadharan from Kannur, had clarified to the media that he never accused Naveen Babu of corruption. "I had a land dispute, and the ADM showed laxity in addressing it, but I neither paid nor was asked for a bribe," Gangadharan said.

Appearing for the prosecution, advocates John Ralph and PM Sajitha argued that Divya's speech carried a threatening tone and was deliberately recorded and circulated online. “Prior to the event, Divya had contacted the District Collector. He had advised her not to make the corruption allegations during the event,” they said, adding that Divya’s actions amount to a crime punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment.

ADM Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence on October 15, with speculations mounting that it was the bribery allegations by Divya which led him to suicide. Divya had insinuated that the ADM accepted a bribe before issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump within his jurisdiction.