Police register case against four over parody song linked to Sabarimala gold case

The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police on Wednesday, December 17, registered a case in connection with the parody song "Pottiye Kettiye", which went viral during the local body election campaign.

The case was registered by the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police based on a complaint filed by Prasad Kuzhikkala, general secretary of the Thiruvabharana Patha Samrakshana Samithi, alleging misuse of a devotional song and hurt to religious sentiments.

Four persons, including the lyricist, have been named as accused.

Those named are Kunjabdulla, Danish Malappuram, CMS Media and Subair Panthalloor.

The case has been registered on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between groups.

The police stated that the action was taken based on legal advice.

The parody song, with the refrain “Pottiye Kettiye, swarnam chembayi maariye”, was widely used by the UDF during election campaigns.

KPCC Working President and MLA PC Vishnunath raised the question of whether the CPI(M) has become a party that is afraid of a song.

“Filing a complaint over a parody song is a bigger comedy than the parody itself,” Vishnunath said, describing the condition of the CPI-M as pathetic.

The CPI-M is preparing to approach the Election Commission, claiming that the song amounts to a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

CPI-M Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham alleged that the Congress and the Muslim League used the parody song in a manner that led to dangerous polarisation.

Social media is also abuzz with activity, with users expressing concern over what they describe as the double standards of the CPI(M), which has often voiced anguish when freedom of expression is curtailed.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken to social media in 2022 when Malayalam writer Harish faced threats and abuse from a right-wing group for allegedly portraying Hindu women in a bad light in his novel ‘Meesha’.

“We will not tolerate an attack on the right and freedom to write. Creativity thrives only in a fearless atmosphere. Harish, the author of the novel ‘Meesha’, should not be disheartened by controversies. The best possible reply that he can give to controversy makers is by continuing to write in a bold and fearless manner. He should not stop writing. He must overcome the crisis with the power of writing,” the Chief Minister had written at the time.