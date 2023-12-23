Police action against Congress workers on the behest of Kerala CM: VD Satheesan

Moments after the Congress march to the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram, turned violent, on Saturday, December 23, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that the police action against his party workers was an attempt to harm the senior leaders.

The Congress party held the protest march to demand the arrest of CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s gunman and CPI(M) party workers, who have been accused of attacking several Youth Congress workers across the state for staging protests on the backdrop of the Nava Kerala Sadas.

“Such an incident has never happened in the history of Kerala. The action on the part of the police, aimed at harming the Congress leaders as a whole, was done on the instructions of the Chief Minister who encourages criminal activities,” VD Satheesan said in his press release.

After the speech of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran, the police resorted to tear gas and water cannons during the opposition leader's speech. Some of the Congress workers, including Sudhakaran suffered breathing issues as a result of the tear gas shelling and had to be taken to the hospital.