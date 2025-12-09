Police acted on evidence, not conspiracy: Kerala CM Pinarayi on Dileep’s allegations

TNM has followed this case from the start. For verified and timely updates and legal explanations, join our .
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacted to actor Dileep’s statements following his acquittal in the 2017 Kerala actor assault case, saying that conclusions about the case should only be drawn after examining the entire judgement. Speaking to the media in Kannur on Tuesday, November 8, Pinarayi said he could not explain the claims being made by Dileep and that the actor himself should clarify his remarks.
Reacting to Dileep’s allegations that the police had falsely implicated him, the Chief Minister said he did not understand the basis of that claim. He said the investigating officers had acted only on the evidence that was discovered or placed before them during the course of the probe.
On the allegation of a conspiracy, Pinarayi said those were Dileep’s personal views and reiterated that investigators base their actions on evidence, not media narratives. “That cannot be seen as being part of a conspiracy against any particular person,” he said, adding that the government would respond in detail only after studying the judgement and holding legal consultations.
The Chief Minister also said there was a broad public perception that the prosecution had conducted the case effectively at all stages and that both the public and legal experts had generally expressed confidence in how the trial was handled. He said the manner in which the case proceeded reflected the government’s stand that strong action would be taken in cases of this nature. “At all stages of the case, the government has stood with the survivor and will continue to do so,” he said.
Dileep was acquitted on November 8 in the case related to the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in 2017, triggering widespread backlash and expressions of solidarity with the survivor, including from members of the Women in Cinema Collective. While Special Judge Honey M Varghese convicted the prime accused, ‘Pulsar’ Suni, of rape, Dileep, who was the eighth accused and charged with criminal conspiracy, was acquitted. Five other accused, Martin Antony, Manikandan, Vijeesh VP, Salim H and Pradeep, were found guilty.
The accused were convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, use of force to outrage modesty, kidnapping, use of force to disrobe and gang rape. They were also convicted under provisions of the Information Technology Act for recording the sexual assault on video.
After the verdict, Dileep blamed his former wife and actor Manju Warrier for what he described as a false case against him. Speaking to reporters outside the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on December 8, minutes after his acquittal, he alleged that the real conspiracy was against him. He claimed that it was Manju Warrier who first spoke of a conspiracy at a gathering of actors in Kochi soon after the assault in 2017, an event at which he was also present.
Dileep also accused the police officials who investigated the case of fabricating evidence against him in collusion with the prime accused and certain sections of the media. He said they had built a false narrative that ultimately collapsed in court and claimed that the case had destroyed his reputation and life over the past nine years. While making these allegations, Dileep thanked his family, friends and legal team, including senior advocate Raman Pillai, for supporting him through the trial.
