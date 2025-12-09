Police acted on evidence, not conspiracy: Kerala CM Pinarayi on Dileep’s allegations

TNM has followed this case from the start. For verified and timely updates and legal explanations, join our WhatsApp Channel .

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacted to actor Dileep’s statements following his acquittal in the 2017 Kerala actor assault case, saying that conclusions about the case should only be drawn after examining the entire judgement. Speaking to the media in Kannur on Tuesday, November 8, Pinarayi said he could not explain the claims being made by Dileep and that the actor himself should clarify his remarks.

Reacting to Dileep’s allegations that the police had falsely implicated him, the Chief Minister said he did not understand the basis of that claim. He said the investigating officers had acted only on the evidence that was discovered or placed before them during the course of the probe.

On the allegation of a conspiracy, Pinarayi said those were Dileep’s personal views and reiterated that investigators base their actions on evidence, not media narratives. “That cannot be seen as being part of a conspiracy against any particular person,” he said, adding that the government would respond in detail only after studying the judgement and holding legal consultations.

The Chief Minister also said there was a broad public perception that the prosecution had conducted the case effectively at all stages and that both the public and legal experts had generally expressed confidence in how the trial was handled. He said the manner in which the case proceeded reflected the government’s stand that strong action would be taken in cases of this nature. “At all stages of the case, the government has stood with the survivor and will continue to do so,” he said.