PM Modi to campaign in Kerala, visit TN from March 15 to 18

The BJP candidates for Tamil Nadu have not been announced yet. According to sources, the PM’s visit can be attributed to BJP wanting to strike a deal with political parties in Tamil Nadu, such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). PM Modi is expected to hold meetings with them during this visit to the state.

Palakkad holds significance as an 'A' class Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP, having previously secured victories in the Municipal Corporation elections. C Krishna Kumar, the BJP’s state general secretary, is contesting from Palakkad and is regarded as a grassroots leader. Contesting against him is CPI(M)’s senior leader A Vijayaraghavan and Congress’ VK Sreekandan, who is also the sitting MP from the constituency.

On March 17, PM Modi is expected to return to Kerala to campaign for Anil K Antony, son of Congress veteran AK Antony, in the Pathanamthitta constituency. Anil Antony's defection to the BJP last year had been a significant political development. Anil is contesting against CPI(M) veteran Thomas Isaac and sitting Congress MP Anto Antony.