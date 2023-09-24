Kerala

PM Modi inaugurates Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express

The second Vande Bharat Express will commence its normal schedule starting from September 26, and will connect Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod.
IANS

Prime Minister Modi, on Sunday, September 24, flagged off Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing. The train will commence its normal schedule starting from Tuesday, September 26. The train will have stops at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode , Kannur and Kasargod.

The travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod will be eight hours. This is the second Vande Bharat train from Kerala. The train got reception at Kasargod, Kannur railway stations with people shouting slogans including ‘Vande Bharatam’ slogans when the train reached the railway stations.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman were also present during the inaugural function.

