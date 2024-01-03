PM Modi in Kerala: Thousands of women attend roadshow, rally

Sreeja, another attendee of the event said that she was at a loss of words to explain about the program. “Modi ji is the sole hope for Kerala. Lotus should bloom in Kerala. We are 100% sure that Suresh Gopi will win, and he will make the lotus bloom.”

Rajalakshmi, a 78-year-old from Kottayam said that she was here at the event only to contribute in some way. “We are fed up with the corrupt governance of the current cabinet. And we also see how much the Modi government helps people. So I want to contribute in some way to the event, so I am here at this age,” she said.

Indira Jayamohan (43) from Irinjalakuda said that PM Modi should come back to power. She also added, “When he comes back to power yet again, the prices of gas cylinders and petrol will all go back to normal. I recently saw that the prices have reduced.” She also added that Suresh Gopi was a great personality and that the people would make him emerge victorious.

State BJP president K Surendran, actor Suresh Gopi and Kerala BJP Mahila Morcha leader Nivedida accompanied PM Modi in the vehicle during the rally. Actress Sobhana, PT Usha, Minnu Mani were also present. State’s leading personality – the 83-year-old Mariakutty – who took to the streets with a begging bowl after the ruling government failed to pay the social welfare pension on time -- was also seen on the stage with the Prime Minister.

BJP is likely to field actor Suresh Gopi from Thrissur constituency. Ahead of Modi’s visit, Gopi’s posters have also come up in the city highlighting him as the BJP candidate from Thrissur. Suresh Gopi had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 assembly election from Thrissur constituency. The BJP led NDA -- which contested all 20 seats during 2019 Lok Sabha polls -- finished second in Thiruvananthapuram and a distant third in the remaining seats across the state. The BJP has so far only won one assembly seat in the coastal state in 2016 assembly polls but lost it again during the 2021 assembly polls.

(With inputs from IANS)